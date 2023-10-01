NFL DFS Showdown picks, lineup strategy for Chiefs vs. Jets on Sunday Night Football in Week 4

The Sunday slate of Week 4 finishes off on Sunday night with the Kansas City Chiefs taking on the New York Jets. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. from MetLife Stadium, and the game will air on NBC and Peacock. Here’s a look at our recommendations for the best DFS DraftKings Showdown lineup strategy for Thursday night.

NFL DFS Showdown strategy: Jets vs. Chiefs

Captain’s Picks

Patrick Mahomes, QB, Chiefs ($18,600)

Mahomes has his work cut out for him against the Jets, and I think he’s in line for a big game against the Jets. Not only does he have history with the Jets defense (he threw for five touchdowns the last time he faced off against them in 2020), but the Jets defense should spent lots of time on the field thanks to the ineffectiveness of Zach Wilson and the Jets offense. I’m all in on Mahomes for Sunday night.

Garrett Wilson, WR, New York Jets ($14,400)

While Zach Wilson has some clear limitations as a quarterback, he’s made it clear that he’s going to force the ball to Garrett Wilson, as Garrett led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards in their Week 3 loss to the Patriots. There are few sure-things in the Jets offense at this point, but Wilson is one of them.

FLEX Options

Rashee Rice, WR, Kansas City Chiefs ($4,800)

Last week, Rice finished second on the Chiefs in targets behind Travis Kelce, and had a touchdown taken away after replay review. While Mahomes likes to spread the ball around to all his non-Kelce receivers, it appears as if he’s developing a rapport with Rice, meaning this play could end up being an expensive play later in the season. This is the week to take advantage of his diminished price.

Breece Hall, RB, New York Jets ($7,800)

Hall seems to be back and healthy, as he logged 48 percent of the snaps last week after only recording snap counts in mid-30 percent range in the first two weeks of the season. While Hall didn’t look good last week against the Patriots, he should still get plenty of chances against the Chiefs while the Jets work through Zach Wilson as their quarterback. He’ll be getting the lion’s share of the carries, which means that he’ll have the volume needed for success against the Jets.

Players to Avoid

Dalvin Cook, RB, New York Jets ($6,200)

Cook has just 58 yards on 25 carries through the Jets’ first three games, and I can’t see him gaining on those numbers this week. Hall’s in line to get more carries, which eans that Cook could get fazed out of the offense even more. I’d stay away from him against the Chiefs.

Skyy Moore, WR, Kansas City Chiefs ($6,400)

Moore is a bit of a boom-or-bust play, and should be ignored at this price. While he caught a touchdown pass two weeks ago, he’s been an inconsistent performer, and could end up being the odd man out on the offense if this game turns into a blowout.