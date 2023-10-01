Who is projected to advance in NASCAR playoffs following YellaWood 500 at Talladega

It was a wild Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway, but Ryan Blaney came away with a massive victory in the YellaWood 500. Blaney edged out Kevin Harvick as the field wrecked behind them and he’s secured advancement in the 2023 Cup Series playoffs.

Blaney was on the wrong side of the standings heading into this race, but his win guarantees he’ll join William Byron in the field of 8 in the next round of the playoffs. He entered the race sitting in 11th place. The big loser in this race was Ross Chastain, who wrecked 59 laps into the race. He dropped from sixth place to 10th place in the playoff standings.

Brad Keselowski dropped from seventh to eighth place and has a slight edge on Tyler Reddick for the final spot in the next round.

Who is projected to advance in the playoffs after the YellaWood 500?

William Byron Ryan Blaney Denny Hamlin Christopher Bell Chris Buescher Martin Truex, Jr. Kyle Larson Brad Keselowski

On the bubble