NASCAR starting lineup: How YellaWood 500 odds moved after Aric Almirola claimed Talladega pole

NASCAR is racing at the legendary Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 1 as the second round of the 2023 playoffs continue. Aric Almirola claimed pole position during Saturday qualifying and Joey Logano will join him on the front row when the green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Almirola did not reach the playoffs this year, while Logano was eliminated in the opening round of 16. In fact, the first playoff driver in the starting lineup is Kyle Larson at the No. 4 spot. He’s currently in eighth place, which would be the last driver advancing to the next round. The four drivers on the outside looking in are Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch.

Brad Keselowski heads into race day starting in the fifth position and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800 odds. Ryan Blaney follows at +1000 is starting tenth. The rest of the top five in odds include Denny Hamlin (+1100, starting 12th), Bubba Wallace (+1300, starting ninth), and Joey Logano (+1400, starting second) and Chris Buescher (+1400, starting 24th).

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.