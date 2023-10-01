 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NASCAR starting lineup: How YellaWood 500 odds moved after Aric Almirola claimed Talladega pole

Aric Almirola claimed his sixth career pole and will lead the field off the starting line at the YellaWood 500. We break down how the odds have moved.

By David Fucillo
Aric Almirola, driver of the #10 Smithfield Ford, poses for photos after winning the pole award during qualifying for the NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on September 30, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images

NASCAR is racing at the legendary Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, October 1 as the second round of the 2023 playoffs continue. Aric Almirola claimed pole position during Saturday qualifying and Joey Logano will join him on the front row when the green flag drops at 2 p.m. ET on NBC.

Almirola did not reach the playoffs this year, while Logano was eliminated in the opening round of 16. In fact, the first playoff driver in the starting lineup is Kyle Larson at the No. 4 spot. He’s currently in eighth place, which would be the last driver advancing to the next round. The four drivers on the outside looking in are Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch.

Brad Keselowski heads into race day starting in the fifth position and is the favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +800 odds. Ryan Blaney follows at +1000 is starting tenth. The rest of the top five in odds include Denny Hamlin (+1100, starting 12th), Bubba Wallace (+1300, starting ninth), and Joey Logano (+1400, starting second) and Chris Buescher (+1400, starting 24th).

Below is the starting lineup for Sunday’s race along with how the odds moved from the opening of the week to post-qualifying.

2023 YellaWood 500 starting lineup + odds movement

Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
Pos. Driver Car # Race day odds Pre-qualifying odds
1 Aric Almirola 10 +2200 +2000
2 Joey Logano 22 +1400 +1200
3 Chase Briscoe 14 +3000 +2800
4 Kyle Larson 5 +1600 +2000
5 Brad Keselowski 6 +800 +1100
6 Riley Herbst 36 +10000 +15000
7 Austin Cindric 2 +3000 +2000
8 William Byron 24 +1800 +1400
9 Bubba Wallace 23 +1300 +1400
10 Ryan Blaney 12 +1100 +1200
11 Kevin Harvick 4 +2500 +2800
12 Denny Hamlin 11 +1100 +1600
13 Tyler Reddick 45 +2500 +2800
14 Austin Dillon 3 +3500 +2800
15 Christopher Bell 20 +2500 +2200
16 Martin Truex Jr 19 +2500 +3000
17 Todd Gilliland 38 +6500 +6500
18 Michael McDowell 34 +3000 +2800
19 Ryan Preece 41 +3500 +3500
20 Alex Bowman 48 +2800 +2800
21 Harrison Burton 21 +7000 +10000
22 Ty Gibbs 54 +3000 +2800
23 Chase Elliott 9 +1600 +1400
24 Chris Buescher 17 +1400 +1200
25 Kyle Busch 8 +1600 +1800
26 Erik Jones 43 +2200 +2500
27 J.J. Yeley 51 +30000 +40000
28 Daniel Suarez 99 +4000 +2500
29 Brennan Poole 15 +40000 +40000
30 Justin Haley 31 +5500 +6500
31 A.J. Allmendinger 16 +4500 +3500
32 Ross Chastain 1 +2000 +2000
33 Ty Dillon 77 +20000 +40000
34 Chandler Smith 13 +15000 +25000
35 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47 +2800 +2000
36 Corey LaJoie 7 +5000 +5500
37 B.J. McLeod 78 +30000 +40000
38 Carson Hocevar 42 +5000 +4500

