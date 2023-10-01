 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR’s YellaWood 500: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

We go over how you can watch the YellaWood 500 Cup Series race and when at Talladega Superspeedway.

By David Fucillo
A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on April 23, 2023 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

NASCAR is racing at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, and it will be getting a big national audience. The Cup Series is running the YellaWood 500 as the 2023 playoffs continue, and NBC will be broadcasting the race.

The green flag drops for the 500-mile race at 2 p.m. ET and it could run north of 3 hours, 30 minutes. If you aren’t in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Brad Keselowski is the favorite to win at at DraftKings Sportsbook with +900 odds. Ryan Blaney follows at +1100, Chris Buescher at +1200, and Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace are +1300. Defending Talladega fall champ Chase Elliott is +1400 and the winner of the spring race earlier this year, Kyle Busch, is +1800.

William Byron won last week’s Texas race to secure advancement to the round of 8. Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch currently make up the four drivers on the outside looking in for advancement in the Cup Series playoffs. If they win on Sunday, they guarantee advancement.

2023 YellaWood 500 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, October 1
Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
Channel: NBC
Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP

2023 YellaWood 500 starting lineup

Pos. Driver Car #
1 Aric Almirola 10
2 Joey Logano 22
3 Chase Briscoe 14
4 Kyle Larson 5
5 Brad Keselowski 6
6 Riley Herbst 36
7 Austin Cindric 2
8 William Byron 24
9 Bubba Wallace 23
10 Ryan Blaney 12
11 Kevin Harvick 4
12 Denny Hamlin 11
13 Tyler Reddick 45
14 Austin Dillon 3
15 Christopher Bell 20
16 Martin Truex Jr 19
17 Todd Gilliland 38
18 Michael McDowell 34
19 Ryan Preece 41
20 Alex Bowman 48
21 Harrison Burton 21
22 Ty Gibbs 54
23 Chase Elliott 9
24 Chris Buescher 17
25 Kyle Busch 8
26 Erik Jones 43
27 J.J. Yeley 51
28 Daniel Suarez 99
29 Brennan Poole 15
30 Justin Haley 31
31 A.J. Allmendinger 16
32 Ross Chastain 1
33 Ty Dillon 77
34 Chandler Smith 13
35 Ricky Stenhouse Jr 47
36 Corey LaJoie 7
37 B.J. McLeod 78
38 Carson Hocevar 42

