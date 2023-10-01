How to watch NASCAR’s YellaWood 500: TV schedule, live stream, start time, more for Cup Series race

NASCAR is racing at Talladega Superspeedway this weekend, and it will be getting a big national audience. The Cup Series is running the YellaWood 500 as the 2023 playoffs continue, and NBC will be broadcasting the race.

The green flag drops for the 500-mile race at 2 p.m. ET and it could run north of 3 hours, 30 minutes. If you aren’t in front of a TV, you can view the race via live online stream at NBC Sports Live or through the NBC Sports App. You will need a cable log-in to stream the race, so if you don’t have one, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV.

Brad Keselowski is the favorite to win at at DraftKings Sportsbook with +900 odds. Ryan Blaney follows at +1100, Chris Buescher at +1200, and Denny Hamlin and Bubba Wallace are +1300. Defending Talladega fall champ Chase Elliott is +1400 and the winner of the spring race earlier this year, Kyle Busch, is +1800.

William Byron won last week’s Texas race to secure advancement to the round of 8. Bubba Wallace, Tyler Reddick, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch currently make up the four drivers on the outside looking in for advancement in the Cup Series playoffs. If they win on Sunday, they guarantee advancement.

2023 YellaWood 500 TV, live stream info

Date: Sunday, October 1

Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

Channel: NBC

Live stream link: NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports App

STARTING LINEUP