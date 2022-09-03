Notre Dame vs. Ohio State: History of rivalry between Fighting Irish and Buckeyes

The Week 4 college football slate is loaded and the marquee matchup on Saturday brings us to South Bend, where the No. 6 Ohio State Buckeyes will visit the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish at 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC .

Before we jump into this heavyweight showdown, we’ll look back at the history of this matchup.

History of Notre Dame vs. Ohio State

Total games played: 7

Record: Ohio State leads 5-2

Last game: 2022. Ohio State won 21-10 in Columbus

For being two of the most tradition-rich programs in the entire sport, it’s surprising the small number of times Notre Dame and Ohio State have played each other. South Bend and Columbus are only a four-and-a-half drive away from each other and yet they’ve only shared the same field a handful of times.

The programs first met twice in the 1930’s, both resulting in victories for the Fighting Irish. Afterwards, both of these national powers stayed out of each other’s orbits until the 1990’s, when John Cooper’s Buckeyes took down Lou Holtz’s Irish in both games of their brief home-and-home. After that, the next two times they’d face each other were in Fiesta Bowl’s, both resulting in victories for Ohio State. They’d then agree to another home-and-home series for the 2022 and 2023 seasons with the CJ Stroud-led Buckeyes winning the first matchup at home 21-10.

Biggest game in series history: 1995

The 1995 game at the ‘Horseshoe’ was highly anticipated as the two programs hadn’t met since the Great Depression. The game ended up being a 45-26 Ohio State blowout, but it’s most known for Eddie George breaking off 207 yards and three touchdowns on the afternoon. That performance helped vault him to the top of the Heisman Trophy leaderboard that season, eventually winning the prestigious award.

Current odds for Saturday’s game via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Ohio State -3

Total: 55

Moneyline: Ohio State -166, Notre Dame +140

This will be the first true test for both of these teams as they are both ranked in the top 10 in the AP poll. Notre Dame is already playing its fifth game of the season and has had little issue dominating its early-season opponents. Transfer quarterback Sam Hartman has looked the part so far, throwing for over 1,000 yards, 13 touchdowns, and no interceptions through four games.

Ohio State, meanwhile, is gradually ramping things up as it enters the heart of its Big Ten schedule and this game will be its first true test of the regular season. The team vaporized Western Kentucky in a 63-10 rout last Saturday in a game where Marvin Harrison had five receptions for 126 yards and a touchdown.