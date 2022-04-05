Tiger Woods history at Masters: How five-time winner has performed at Augusta National

Tiger Woods returns to Augusta for the 2024 Masters in just his second event of the calendar year. The five-time Augusta champion reached the 2023 Masters and even made the cut, but had to withdraw over the weekend with ongoing injury issues. His five Masters wins are second only to Jack Nicklaus’ six, and Woods told the press this week that he believes he can get one more.

Woods won The Masters for the first time in 1997 as a 21-year-old phenom, setting a record as he won by 12 strokes. No golfer has ever matched that margin of victory in any major tournament. His missed cut at Augusta in 1996 marked the last time he ever failed to reach the weekend in his Masters career.

Woods then won The Masters in consecutive years in 2001 and 2002 as he became the third player to ever win the event in back-to-back seasons. He joined Nicklaus and Nick Faldo as the only players to accomplish that feat, and no one has been able to repeat it in the two decades since then.

One of the most memorable shots of Woods’ career came in 2005 . He chipped in a shot on hole 16 and waited as the ball rolled down a slope and after stopping for a brief moment, the ball fell in to raucous cheers from the audience. Woods ended up defeating Chris DiMarco in a playoff to win that year.

And in recent memory, there was the emotional victory in 2019 that marked Woods’ return to the top echelons of the sport and reminded us all that when it comes to Tiger, you can never truly count him out. He had not won a major in over a decade, and bested Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and Xander Schauffele with a final score of -13.

Woods will play again in 2024, and enters the week at +14000 odds to win it all at DraftKings Sportsbook.